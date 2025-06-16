2 people injured in Sunday afternoon house fire in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured late Sunday afternoon in a house fire in Lee’s Summit.

Firefighters received the call around 4:37 p.m. Sunday on a fire in the 600 block of NE Douglas Street.

The first firefighters who arrived reported heavy smoke from the front of the house and two occupants outside of the home.

The two people were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to put out a fire that had spread to the kitchen after starting in the living room.

A dog was located inside the house and was rescued alive.

Fire investigations believe the fire was electrical in nature.

An exact cause remains under investigation.

