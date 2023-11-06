2 people killed in crash early Monday morning on Interstate 70 EB, closing interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed in an early morning crash Monday, shutting down Interstate 70 Eastbound at Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri.

The Independence Police Department says shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Equinox ran off the interstate, came back on the roadway and overturned. A male driver in another vehicle stopped to make sure the people in the Chevrolet were OK.

While the assisting driver was out of his vehicle, a Ford F-150 struck both him and the overturned Equinox. The man who was assisting with the original crash was killed, along with one occupant of the Chevrolet.

The Independence Police Department says the Equinox was a reported stolen vehicle from Kansas City, Missouri.

The conditions of the original vehicle's other occupants are not yet known.

Eastbound I-70 is shut down at Lee's Summit Road while the investigation is underway. It is expected to reopen around 6:30 a.m.

Drivers are advised to seek another route.

