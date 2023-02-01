2 people shot during family dispute in southwest Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting early Wednesday at a residence in southwestern Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting at the residence around 2:10 a.m..

Arriving deputies saw a vehicle leaving the scene and initiated "a high-risk vehicle" traffic stop.

One person in the vehicle was taken into custody for an interview, the sheriff's office said.

At the shooting scene, witnesses told deputies that the shooting took place during a family dispute.

The victims, a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, are in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The person arrested during the traffic stop is a 20-year-old from rural Lawrence who is suspected in the double shooting, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

A 24-year-old McFarland, Kansas, man was also arrested for suspicion of domestic battery related to the incident.

