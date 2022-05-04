2 people shot Wednesday evening in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been shot in Kansas City, Missouri, around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say one victim was shot at west 36th Street and Baltimore Avenue and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Another person was found shot just over 200 feet away at Knickerbocker Place and Broadway with serious injuries.

KCPD has not confirmed whether the two shootings are related.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

