2 seriously hurt after car runs red light on US 169 Highway in Smithville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people were seriously hurt in a three-car crash Wednesday night after one of the cars ran a red light.

Around 9:50 p.m., a Hyundai Sonata ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and Missouri Highway 92 in Smithville.

The Sonata struck a Volkswagen Rotan in the intersection. After striking the Volkswagen, the Sonata overturned and struck a Dodge Journey.

Two passengers in the Sonata were transported to North Kansas City Hospital with serious injuries. Two other occupants in the Hyundai suffered less series injuries but were still transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Volkswagen was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No injuries were reported from the Dodge Journey.

