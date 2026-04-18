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2 seriously injured after a Jeep collides with a tree in Independence

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KSHB 41
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Independence, Missouri, sent two people to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened near the intersection of East Truman Road and South Glenwood Avenue.

The Independence Police Department reports it occurred around 12:06 a.m. Saturday as a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway and struck an embankment before colliding with a large tree.

A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor, per IPD.

An investigation is ongoing.

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