2 seriously injured in crash Friday morning near 83rd, Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a collision Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 7:50 a.m. Friday, a dark blue Chevy Silverado was driving north on Troost Avenue at high speeds, per KCPD.

As the Chevy approached, a white Honda pulled out onto Troost from 85th Street. The Silverado swerved away from the Honda into the southbound lanes of traffic.

Police say the driver of the Chevy locked his brakes as he drove around the Honda.

At 83rd Terrace, a light blue GMC Terrain pulled onto southbound Troost. The Chevy struck the GMC on the driver's side. The GMC collided with a metal utility pole, police said.

The Chevy overturned onto its side in the collision.

The female driver of the GMC was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy was transported with serious injuries.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

