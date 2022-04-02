2 seriously injured in hit-and-run accident on Missouri Highway 9 in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Missouri Highway 9 in Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved a blue sedan and a motorcycle.

A 36-year-old man and 12-year-old girl were riding on the motorcycle. Both were seriously injured and transported to local hospitals.

About an hour after the incident, the sheriff’s office said a deputy located the sedan driver with help from the community. That person was then taken into custody.

“This would not have been possible without the citizens who got involved, spoke up and gave us a description of the vehicle or the tenacity and attentiveness of Deputy Ray,” the Platte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. “Great work Deputy Ray and thank you to the citizens who helped out. Sheriff Owen always says we can't do our job effectively without the cooperation and support of our citizens.”

The sheriff's office told KSHB 41 News it is believed alcohol may have been a contributing factor for the driver in regard to the crash.

