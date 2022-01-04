2 shot, property damaged in KCMO New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has reported that two people were shot and 11 properties damaged, including one police vehicle, in celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve.

However, the department also said they had reason to believe fewer incidents of celebratory gunfire were recorded this year than last.

"Overall, our ShotSpotter system recorded fewer incidents this year. Our system recorded 1162 rounds fired this year vs. 1623 last year," KCPD said in a statement. "Thanks to all who may have prevented others from participating in this act."

KCPD posted about the events on social media, including a photo of the damged police vehicle.

Currently, we have reports filed for two people shot and 11 properties damaged by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. This is also a picture of one of our police vehicles which was randomly struck Friday night by this “celebration.” pic.twitter.com/m6Oks6gByJ — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 4, 2022

"If you discover your home or property was struck by this gunfire, contact us to file a report," the department said.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .