2 shot Saturday night on U.S. Route 169 at Northeast Englewood Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 8 a.m., March 21 | Police said one victim reported he was driving south on U.S. Route 169 when a black SUV pulled alongside and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle. One victim has life-threatening injuries, and the second victim has minor injuries.

EARLIER | At least one person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday on a Northland highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to southbound U.S. Route 169 Highway at Northeast Englewood Road, where two shooting victims were located.

One victim was in critical condition, and the second victim’s condition was unknown.

North Arrowhead Trafficway and its ramp onto U.S. 169 were closed as of 9:45 p.m. Drivers were encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

