2 suspects charged in 'organized ring' of dozens of burglaries across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities announced Friday a major break in their investigation of more than 100 non-residential burglaries across Kansas City since March 2024.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced two suspects have been charged for their roles in the burglaries.

Court documents allege Idonnas Gavrilys and Dante Draper are part of an organized group involving at least six suspects that are believed to be responsible for the burglaries.

Kansas City, Missouri, police detectives believe Gavrilys was the leader of the network. Earlier this week, prosecutors charged him with two counts of 2nd-degree burglary, four counts of 1st-degree burglary and four counts of armed criminal action. Draper faces 17 counts of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of 1st-degree burglary, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of stealing.

Both suspects are in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center. They are being held without bond.

"I am incredibly proud of our newly expanded Crime Strategies Unit and the collaborative work they've done alongside the Kansas City Police Department's Center Zone Property Crimes Unit, to identify and prosecute these high-impact offenders," Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a release.

“The suspects followed a consistent modus operandi: they broke winders of local small businesses, entered, and then they stole, or attempted to steal, items like cash register drawers, and safes," court documents filed in support of the charges read.

Detectives were able to identify a phone number belonging to Gavrilys and develop a pattern of when and where the phone was located. Detectives also noticed at least three vehicles commonly used in the burglaries spotted in surveillance video.

One of the vehicles, a black Dodge Charger, was confirmed to be owned by Gavrilys.

Detectives allege that Gavrilys would either turn off his phone or put it in airplane mode during the time periods of the burglaries to conceal the location before turning it on once he was out of the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

