‘Repeat offender’ now facing 10 new charges in connection to burglary spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday they had filed 10 new charges against a “repeat offender” in connection to a burglary spree.

Earlier this month, Javaune Tucker, 25, was charged with criminal damage to property.

As of Tuesday morning, Tucker now faces six counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of felon in possession, and one count each of possession of an unlawful machine gun and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

“Unfortunately, a small number of repeat offenders cause the majority of the harm in our community, causing trauma, financial hardships and inconveniences for far too many,” Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson said Tuesday in a press release announcing the new charges.

Johnson said she hopes her office’s expanded Crime Strategies Unit will help “to stop incidents just like this one, identifying patterns of criminal behavior and ensuring repeat offenders face appropriate charges to prevent them from continuing to victimize our community.”

Tucker remained in custody as of Monday, March 10, at the Jackson County Detention Center.

A court document states surveillance video from a business burglary on Feb. 26 in Kansas City, Missouri, captured four suspects arriving at a business and shattering the front glass door.

The address and name of the business were redacted from the court document.

The video showed the men shattering display cases and stealing items from the business.

They also stole a handgun.

The burglars drove to the store in a stolen Jeep Cherokee, according to the court document.

Tucker was spotted on March 1 getting out of the stolen SUV at a KCMO hotel.

Detectives also confirmed five businesses had been hit by burglars on March 1.

Police arrested Tucker at about 11 a.m. as he tried to get into an Uber at the hotel.

He wore a camouflage jacket that was the same jacket shown in surveillance video at one of the business burglaries.

Officers found Tucker also had two handguns with him when arrested, the court document states.

Tucker was found guilty in July 2024 of receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle.

