Convicted felon charged with property damage, suspect in 5 KCMO burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted felon is charged in Jackson County Court with criminal damage to property, but also is a suspect in five business burglaries on March 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Javaune Tucker, 25, is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

A judge set his bond at $50,000, cash only.

A court document states surveillance video from a business burglary on Feb. 26 in Kansas City, Missouri, captured four suspects arriving at a business and shattering the front glass door.

The address and name of the business were redacted from the court document.

The video showed the men shattering display cases and stealing items from the business.

They also stole a handgun.

The burglars drove to the store in a stolen Jeep Cherokee, according to the court document.

Tucker was spotted on March 1 getting out of the stolen SUV at a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel.

Detectives also confirmed five businesses had been hit by burglars on March 1, the court document states.

Police arrested Tucker about 11 a.m. as he tried to get into an Uber at the hotel.

He wore a camouflage jacket that was the same jacket shown in surveillance video at one of the business burglaries.

Officers found Tucker also had two handguns with him when arrested, the court document states.

Tucker was found guilty in July 2024 of receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The investigation into the business burglaries continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

