2 suspects fire shots after football game at Wyandotte High School Friday night, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was injured when gunfire rang out after a football game at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., two individuals who weren't at the game approached a gate at the stadium and began opening fire, according to Thomas Tomasic, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

There was a nearby officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Police Department who returned fire, causing the suspects to flee the scene.

Tomasic said the district has its own operating police department.

KCKPD responded to the scene at request of the KCKPS Police Department, Tomasic said.

Tomasic said "several" shots were fired but couldn't immediately say how many.

No suspect was in custody Friday night and it wasn't clear what prompted the suspects to shoot.

—