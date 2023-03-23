Watch Now
2 suspects, nicknamed ‘bullet’ and ‘J. Lo’ indicted in fentanyl conspiracy

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 17:26:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, residents are facing a federal grand jury indictment for their alleged role in a fentanyl conspiracy.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Missouri announced charges Thursday against Alonso Alfredo Nunez, who also goes by the name “bullet,” and Jaloany Garcia-Medina, who also goes by the name “J.Lo.”

Nunez, 19, and Garcia-Medina, 20, are alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl from July to December 2022.

Grand jurors charged also charged the pair with one count of distributing fentanyl. Garcia-Medina faces two additional counts of distributing fentanyl.

The pair were arrested Thursday before their first court appearance.

