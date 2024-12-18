2 suspects sought in battery of employee inside Lenexa store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police need the public's help to find two men, one of whom slugged a 15-year store employee in the back of the head, before fleeing the business.

The unprovoked attack happened about 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the 8800 block of Marshall Drive.

Police said in a Facebook post the two acted suspiciously in the store before one of them punched the employee in the back of the head.

A police spokesman said the pair could have planned to rob the store, "but their plan may have been thwarted."

The two men left the store in a white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information should contact Lenexa police at 913-825-8097.

