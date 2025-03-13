2 teens arrested in Kansas City, Kansas, after a large disturbance Wednesday outside ice cream shop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two teens were arrested after a large disturbance Wednesday outside a popular ice cream shop.

The incident happened outside Hey Sugar in the 400 block of North 6th Street.

According to a news release from the KCK Police Department, a crowd of nine teenagers and preteens caused a disturbance. Two 13-year-old boys allegedly attacked the store manager.

KCK police officers looked at the surveillance video and identified the two teens.

One of the boys was arrested Wednesday night, the other today, police said.

Detectives also connected one of the boys to a crime that happened last year at the business, according to police

