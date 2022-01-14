2 teens seriously injured in Thursday night shooting inside a Shawnee house

KANSAS CITY, MO. — An argument in a Shawnee house ended with two teenagers injured by gunfire on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. in a house in the 21600 block of West 51st Place in the western part of the city, according to a news release from the Shawnee Police Department.

The wounded teens managed to tell police two men they knew came to the house.

A dispute boiled over and one of the suspects shot a 17-year-old boy in the torso and an 18-year-old man in a leg, according to the police department news release.

Both victims suffered serious injuries, but were in stable condition Thursday night, police said.

The suspects are males in their late teens or early twenties, police said.

They drove off in a white car, possibly a Ford Focus with black painted wheels or without any hubcaps.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .