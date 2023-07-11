Watch Now
2 teens injured in shootout Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park

Shooting in the 8800 block of West 102nd Place
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 16:11:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens — a 16- and a 17-year-old — shot each other Tuesday afternoon outside an Overland Park apartment complex , according to police.

The shooting unfolded just after 2 p.m. in the 8800 block of West 102nd Place, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department.

Lacy said the 16-year-old suffered serious injuries and the 17-year-old suffered injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

The two teens had been arguing for about a week before Tuesday's gunfire.

No word on what the argument was about.

