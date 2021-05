KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police say two young lives were taken Friday night.

Officers were called to 8th and Olive around 11:30 p.m. They found two teenagers shot and killed outside their apartment.

Both victims were said to have just left late-night Ramadan services.

Police do not believe the suspect is a threat to others, but there is currently no one in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update with additional information as we learn more.