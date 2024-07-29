2 teens shot near business on Southwest Boulevard early Monday morning in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens were shot near a business on Southwest Boulevard early Monday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said shortly before 4 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Jarboe on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, it was determined two teens were in the area of a business at 801 Southwest Boulevard in the parking lot.

They began to walk away from the area and heard the sound of shots.

When the juveniles both realized they had been hit by gunfire, they ran to the residence and were transported to an area hospital.

Both teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.