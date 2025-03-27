2 unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday night in KCK; 2 wounded in one, 2nd involved KBI agent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were critically wounded and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night, moments before a KBI agent traded gunfire with a man wanted on an arrest warrant in Kansas City, Kansas.

The first shooting happened in a neighborhood near 15th Street and Ridge Avenue.

Officers found the victims outside a residence just before 9 p.m., according to KCK police.

No word on what led to the violence.

This was the second shooting within minutes of each other Wednesday night in KCK.

A Kansas Bureau of Investigations agent exchanged gunfire with a man while serving a warrant at 10th Street and Central Avenue moments before the shooting on Ridge Avenue, police said.

The agent was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but his injuries appeared to be minor, according to police.

The man who allegedly shot the agent was wounded by the gunfire, but his wounds were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

