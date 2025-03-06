2 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-29, North Oak Thursday in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two vehicles were struck by gunfire at Interstate 29 and North Oak Trafficway shortly before noon Thursday. No injuries have been reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they began receiving reports of vehicles struck by gunfire at 11:40 a.m.

So far no report of any persons struck, but the investigation is ongoing.

Corporal Justin Ewing of the Highway Patrol says the initial reports indicate the suspect fled in a white Mercedes. Troopers say they're not sure if it was a passenger car or other type of vehicle.

Shots fired investigation on Interstaet 29

The are differing reports on the suspect vehicle.

Troopers cleared the scene just before 1 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.