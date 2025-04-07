2 victims identified, person of interest in custody in Saturday night KCK fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY MO. — Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified the two victims who passed away in the quadruple shooting Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 9 p.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of N. 70th Terrace.

Officers on the scene located two adult males deceased. They have been identified as Javon Brown, 19, and Delorean Jackson, 20, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Later Saturday night, police learned of two additional shooting victims. Those victims were receiving treatment at an area hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

