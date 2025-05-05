2 victims in fatal Franklin County, Kansas, wreck identified as Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the victims in a fatal wreck Sunday on U.S. 169 near Virginia Road in Franklin County, Kansas, have been identified as high school students in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa Public Schools confirmed one student attended Booker T. Washington High School.

Booker T. Washington Principal Dr. Melissa Woolridge identified the student as Donald “DJ” Laster in a letter sent to Hornet families.

“This accident also touched our community in a number of additional ways, as it claimed lives of others known to our students and team members from middle school, as basketball teammates, and as beloved members of our extended family across Tulsa,” Woolrdige wrote. “It is difficult for all of us to face the death of a child or trusted adult.”

Woolrdige said resources will be available from the district's Student and Family Support Services. COPES, a community crisis response unit in Tulsa, is also available 24/7 at 918-744-4800.

“We know you join us in extending our heartfelt sympathy to all of those who have been impacted,” Woolridge said.

The other student attended Union High School Freshman Academy.

Union Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Federline shared a statement on the loss of Kyrin Schumpert.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic passing of one of our 9th grade students who died in a car accident yesterday. On behalf of the entire Union Public Schools community, I extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones,” Federline wrote.

He said the district’s crisis response team has been activated to provide counseling at the freshman academy as well as across the district.

“Licensed counselors, school psychologists, and support staff are available to meet with anyone who may need help processing this tragedy,” Federline said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, and everyone affected by this tragic event.”

Around 5:40 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and several other nearby agencies responded to the crash.

KHP said two vehicles collided head-on, with both erupting into flames.

Eight people were killed, and one person was critically injured, per KHP.

A full crash report has yet to be released.

—