Kansas Highway Patrol: 8 killed, 1 injured in crash on US 169 near Virginia Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash Sunday just east of U.S. 169 and Virginia Road.

Around 5:40 p.m., KHP said two vehicles collided head-on and were engulfed in flames.

Eight people were killed, and one person was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, per KHP.

The two-lane highway is shut down and expected to remain closed for several hours.

The northbound lanes of 169 Highway are closed starting at 59 Highway in Garnett, and the southbound lanes of 169 are closed starting at 68 Highway in Paola, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

