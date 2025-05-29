2 victims suffered serious injuries in Grandview crash; bystanders helped both victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bystanders helped two victims of a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon on the East Frontage Road of Interstate 49 in Grandview, Missouri.

Grandview police stated in a news release that a light pickup truck and an SUV collided nearly head-on about 4 p.m.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Bystanders were able to get the driver out of the burning pickup truck, which was quickly consumed by the fire, according to Grandview police.

Grandview firefighters cut open the SUV to rescue its driver. Once again, bystanders were able to slow the fire's spread on the SUV.

The drivers were alone in their vehicles. Both suffered serious injuries, according to Grandview police.

Grandview police are asking any bystanders who provided help at the wreck scene or anyone else who saw what happened to cause the wreck to call the department's Major Crash Squad.

The contact number for the Grandview Police Department is 816-316-4900.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.