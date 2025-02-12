Watch Now
2 women found dead Wednesday morning in Lenexa home; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police say two adult women were found dead inside of a home early Wednesday morning.

The department says around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 15400 block of W. 90th Street on reports that multiple people were shot.

When they arrived and gained access to the home, they found two adult women - believed to be related - deceased.

Police say an adult male suspect - believed to be related to the victims - was taken into custody.

Investigators remained on the scene Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

