2 teens wounded in shooting outside of Ewing Marion Kauffman School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Ewing Marion Kauffman School.
The incident happened during a basketball game.
KCPD said officers helped move a crowd away from the area after the shooting happened.
Police believe the shots came from a parking lot across the street from the school.
The victims were driven by a private vehicle to a hospital.
Their wounds are not considered life-threatening, police said
No word on what led to the disturbance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
