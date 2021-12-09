2 teens wounded in shooting outside of Ewing Marion Kauffman School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Ewing Marion Kauffman School.

The incident happened during a basketball game.

KCPD said officers helped move a crowd away from the area after the shooting happened.

Police believe the shots came from a parking lot across the street from the school.

The victims were driven by a private vehicle to a hospital.

Their wounds are not considered life-threatening, police said

No word on what led to the disturbance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .