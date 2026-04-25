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2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle Saturday in Independence

Independence police cruiser
Al Miller/KSHB
Independence police cruiser
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child died from injuries sustained in a collision Saturday afternoon in Independence, Missouri.

The Independence Police Department were called to the scene around 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Concord Road.

The juvenile pedestrian, who was riding a scooter, was hit by a 2017 Cadillac XT5 as the vehicle was backing out of a parking spot, according to IPD.

First responders transported the child to a local hospital with serious injuries, where the juvenile was later pronounced dead.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said a preliminary investigation indicates the Cadillac was backing up when the juvenile entered the path of the vehicle.

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