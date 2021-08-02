2-year-old killed in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child died Sunday in a shooting in Independence.
While the investigation into the shooting continues, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker tweeted Monday the child died after getting a hold of an unsecured gun.
Tragic incident in my jurisdiction where a child’s life ended because a gun was not secured. Though we don’t have safe storage laws in Missouri for fear of violating one’s unfettered right to possess - these laws save lives.— Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) August 2, 2021
It wasn’t clear if any charges were pending in connection to the incident.
