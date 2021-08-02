Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

2-year-old killed in Independence shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 14:21:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child died Sunday in a shooting in Independence.

While the investigation into the shooting continues, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker tweeted Monday the child died after getting a hold of an unsecured gun.

It wasn’t clear if any charges were pending in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!