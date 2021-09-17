Watch
2-year-old killed in Lawrence shooting

Andres Gutierrez/KSHB 41 News
A 2-year-old child was shot and killed in Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental, police said.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:19:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in Lawrence claimed the life of a 2-year-old child Friday.

Around 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive for a shooting.

Officers found the child critically injured.

The child was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Police said preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

