2-year-old killed in Lawrence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in Lawrence claimed the life of a 2-year-old child Friday.

Around 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive for a shooting.

Officers found the child critically injured.

The child was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Police said preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

