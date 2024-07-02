20-year-old dies from injuries in Saturday evening shooting on Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said the victim of a shooting over the weekend on Southwest Boulevard has died from his injuries.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Southwest Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

Police located the victim inside a vehicle that had rolled into the outdoor seating area of the La Bodega restaurant.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he passed away Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Adrian Velez-Esparza.

Investigation into the incident found the shooting occurred on Southwest Boulevard just east of the restaurant.

Police said Velez-Esparza had an interaction with the occupants of another vehicle that led to gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-8477.

