20-year-old Grain Valley man dies on collision Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Grain Valley man was killed in a collision Wednesday in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Around 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 1999 Chrysler was driving east on Jefferson Road at Pamela Boulevard.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle traveled off the road and overcorrected. The Chrysler then returned to the road and slid across the center line and was struck on its passenger side by a 2019 Ford.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 20-year-old Christian Lanear, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

