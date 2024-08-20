Watch Now
21-year-old faces drug-trafficking charges in Clay County

Sheriff's office recovered 1.5 pounds of powdered fentanyl from suspect's vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man faces drug charges in Clay County after a fentanyl seizure last week.

Josiah J. Langston is charged with two counts of first-degree drug trafficking and one count of resisting arrest.

Langston was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 3900 block of N. Skiles Avenue.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were looking for Langston due to a prior warrant for drug trafficking.

Langston allegedly attempted to flee authorities by ramming a patrol car, but no injuries were reported as he was taken into custody.

The 21-year-old’s vehicle contained 1.5 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 0.4 pounds of methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash, per the sheriff's office.

“Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose, meaning the amount of fentanyl seized could have killed nearly two-thirds of the population of Kansas City, Missouri,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Langston is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $450,000 bond.

He is due in court Tuesday, Aug. 27, for a bond reduction hearing.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force and Special Operations Squad was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration in the arrest and investigation of this case.

Additional charges, possibly federal, against Langston could be forthcoming, per the sheriff's office.

