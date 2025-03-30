21-year-old man killed in Olathe shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed and another was taken into custody after a shooting Saturday night in Olathe.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Mart-Way Circle.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male “suffering from multiple wounds.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Officers made contact with a suspect, a 25-year-old man, and took him into custody.

“Charges are pending the results of the investigation. There is no current threat to public safety,” OPD shared in a news release.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

