KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man is injured after a stabbing Monday afternoon at Holcom Sports Complex in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) says the stabbing took place around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at 2601 W 25th St. in Lawrence.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the back and was transported to an area hospital, per LPD.

Police believe they have identified all individuals involved in the stabbing, but no suspect is in custody at this time.

