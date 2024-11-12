22-year-old motorcyclist fatally injured in collision Monday in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a collision Monday afternoon at the intersection of Main Street and Fairlane Street in Leavenworth.

Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs document a Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Main in the No. 1 lane of travel as a Mercedes was turning westbound onto Fairlane from northbound Main Street.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side doors of the Mercedes.

KHP said the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, died as a result of the collision.

The 89-year-old driver of the Mercedes was uninjured while the 73-year-old occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured.

