23-year-old man dies in Friday night stabbing in Merriam, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old man died after a stabbing Friday night in Merriam, Kansas.

Merriam police responded to the incident around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Royalty Way.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was identified as Charles Thomas Dillon.

Dillon died on the scene.

The Metro Squad is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 913-322-5500, with the extension 5581, or via the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .