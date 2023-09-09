27 Union Pacific rail cars derail Friday evening in Anderson County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Union Pacific train derailed Friday evening, shutting down tracks southwest of Greeley, Kansas, near U.S. Route 169.

27 rail cars derailed off the track at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Two of the cars tipped over, while the other 25 derailed cars remained upright, according to Union Pacific.

Nothing was spilled in the derailment and nobody was injured.

The Garnett Fire Department says crews have been working throughout the day Saturday to clear the tracks.

There is not an estimated time for when the tracks will reopen, per Union pacific.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

