27-year-old man shot, killed by KCK police after running toward officers with a spoon

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer shot and killed a man early Thursday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on North 78th Place at an apartment complex between State Avenue and Parallel Parkway.

Neighbors told KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne the entire complex and parking lot was blocked off while KBI and KCKPD investigated the fatal shooting.

What started as a normal morning for Dee Hudson quickly turned into a hectic scene.

Courtesy of Dee Hudson

"I look out the window, police are everywhere," Hudson said. "(There were) at least 15 police cars, and then everyone is out of their homes trying to see what's going on."

A woman in an apartment in the 1400 block of North 78th Place called police around 5 a.m. asking for help with a disturbance with her son. KCKPD saw 27-year-old Jesse Fitzgeral in a car before he drove off.

Fitzgeral's mom called police again an hour later.

When officers got there to check on the woman, the 27-year-old man ran out of the apartment toward police holding a metal object. KBI stated there was a brief fight between police and Fitzgeral before an officer fired their gun.

Brian Luton

"It's kind of close to home," neighbor Mario Estrada said. "I live right across the street, so it's kind of scary."

One KCKPD officer shot Fitzgeral during the fight. According to KBI, Fitzgeral ran toward officers with a metal spoon.

"Oh my gosh, that's just more appalling," Hudson said. "It wasn't even a weapon."

KBI confirmed neither Fitzgeral nor his mother had a gun.

"If it's dark and the cops can't see... But I don't know if that gives them the right to shoot," Estrada said.

Officers performed lifesaving measures, but Fitzgeral died at the scene from his injuries. No officers were reported injured during the incident.

Brian Luton

"Actually hearing what actually happened, it just makes me sad," Hudson said. "We just have to pray for our community and reach out as much as we can. People are always crying out for help in different ways."

KBI is investigating what led up to the police shooting.

"I feel sorry for the family, and we're going to be praying for them," Hudson said.

KCKPD has not released if the officer involved is on administrative leave.

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