2nd Joplin police officer injured in shooting 'will not recover from his injuries'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second Joplin Police Department officer “will not recover” from injuries suffered Tuesday in a deadly shooting that has claimed three lives and left another officer hospitalized in critical condition, according to a release from the department.

Cpl. Ben Cooper, a more than nine-year veteran with the Joplin Police Department, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the shooting, according to a report from southwest Missouri NBC affilate KY3 .

Joplin police announced Thursday that Officer Jake Reed, who responded to the call with Cooper, "will not recover from his injuries" and the family has decided to honor his wishes to be an organ donor.

"Plans are undeway for Jake's heroic actions to bring life to people needing organ transplants," the department said in a statement. We ask that you lift up his family in prayer as they grieve. We are so proud, so thankful and forever in debt for his service to this community. We are honored to have served with Jake."

Reed had served with the department since 2017 and worked in the patrol division.

“Abby and I are praying for Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed’s wife and family, his fellow officers, and the entire Joplin community," Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, said in a statement. "Officer Reed and Corporal Benjamin Cooper rushed toward danger, never hesitating to put the safety of others ahead of their own. There is nothing more selfless, more heroic, and more honorable. We are grateful they answered the call to serve and we are forever indebted to their families.”

The third officer who was shot, Officer Rickey Hirshey, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

According to the release, he pulled his vehicle up to try to box in the suspect — 40-year-old Anthony Felix, who was killed in the exchange with police — after seeing him allegedly try to steal another vehicle.

Felix fired through the patrol car window and shot Hershey in the face while he was still in his police vehicle, according to Joplin police.

"Rick is facing some challenges but expected to recover," Joplin police said.

He has been with the department for more than 20 years and is a member of the "crime free team."

Capt. William Davis was the officer involved who ultimately shot and killed Felix, according to the release.

A 15-year veteran with the department, he currently serves as the Joplin police public information officer.

"It should be noted that Captain Davis left a position of cover exposing himself while the suspect was firing a weapon at officers," the release from Joplin Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said. "If not for Captain Davis' actions, additional officers or citizens could have been killed."

No other details were available, but the department said funeral arrangements would be made in the coming days, and that those looking to help could donate blood.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .