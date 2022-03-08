3 officers, 1 suspect shot in Joplin, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three officers and a suspect were shot during an incident in Joplin, Missouri, on Tuesday.

NBC affiliate KSN reported the incident began at Geneva Avenue and east 9th Street.

According to police, the incident began at a Buckle retail store .

The Joplin Globe reports the incident started at 1:22 p.m.

The incident later moved to east 9th Street and Connecticut Avenue and into Laura Lane.

KSN reported gunfire was exchanged during that duration.

The condition of the officers or the suspect weren't immediately available.

Joplin is about two-and-half hours south of Kansas City.

More information will be announced during a press conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

