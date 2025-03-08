2nd man charged in Feb. 10 murder of south Kansas City convenience store owner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second man is charged in the Feb. 10 murder of a south Kansas City, Missouri, convenience store owner who took back stolen items at gunpoint from one suspect before being shot and killed.

Justin Arbee, age not given, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Zulifiqar Ladhani.

Ladhani owned Joe's Liquor and Convenience Store, 8014 Hickman Mills Dr., in KCMO.

Three men, including Arbee, arrived at the store just before 7 p.m.

One of the men was openly carrying a firearm with an extended magazine, and Arbee had what appeared to be a handgun in the front pocket of his hoodie, according to a court document.

Arbee is on surveillance video going to the rear of the store and was joined by two other men.

At least two men went to the store counter and paid cash for several items.

Arbee walked out of the store without paying for the items he took from the store.

Ladhani walked past a metal door at the store and was seen lifting the bottom of his hoodie, according to the court document.

One man got into the driver's seat of a Ford Expedition, and Arbee got into the front passenger seat.

Ladhani waved his left hand at Arbee to lower the front window. Ladhani had a pistol in his right hand and pointed it at the Expedition, the court document states.

Arbee lowered the front window and handed the stolen items back to Ladhani.

The Ford Expedition began to drive away but stopped short of the exit. Arbee and another man got out and started shooting at Ladhani.

Ladhani was hit by gunfire and collapsed on the sidewalk, the court document states.

The other man charged in the murder is Kevin Herring, who is also facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

