3 adults charged, juvenile in custody after shots fired at Missouri trooper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Clay County have charged three adults for their role in a high-speed chase late Sunday night during which shots were fired toward a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper .

According to court documents filed Tuesday, the trooper was conducting traffic enforcement around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Interstate 35 between Kearney and Liberty when he spotted a 2010 Nissan Altima pass by southbound at 100 mph.

The trooper attempted to catch up to the Nissan, and the driver accelerated to 115 mph.

As the trooper continued to chase, near southbound I-35 at Pleasant Valley Road, one of four occupants in the Nissan leaned out of the passenger side window and opened fire in the direction of the trooper.

Court documents revealed the occupants continued to sporadically fire at the trooper as the chase continued south into Jackson County. The trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck at least twice by the gunfire.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

The chase eventually ended near Cleveland Street and 41st Street in Kansas City, Missouri. While all four occupants of the Nissan jumped from the car on foot, police took two adults and a 16-year-old juvenile into custody a short time after.

Several hours later, a third adult suspect was taken into custody after they were located hiding in a storm drain.

Police recovered three Glock handguns in the area where the chase ended. All three handguns contained either green or purple lasers.

An inventory of the rear passenger section of the car revealed live ammunition, spent shell casings, a bottle of Hennessy cognac, and nitrous oxide boxes and containers. Detectives recovered additional spent shell casings and an extended magazine in the front seat area of the car.

Charged in connection with the incident are Thomas Weyer, 22, of KCMO, Kaden Clark, 18, of Pleasant Valley, and Khia Harris, 19, of Excelsior Springs. All three remain in custody at the Clay County jail on a $250,000 bond.

The 16-year-old juvenile also remains in custody pending charges in the juvenile justice system.

In an interview with detectives, one of the adult male subjects said the juvenile was located in the passenger side rear seat and fired an unknown number of times during the incident. The subject said other occupants in the car also fired shots during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

