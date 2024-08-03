3 charged in connection to discovery of large amount of explosives in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff says three people are in custody after deputies discovered more than 100 pounds of explosive power while serving a search warrant Friday morning.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies were serving a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 6500 block of N. Hickory Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

As part of the operation, deputies recovered 107 pounds of explosive powder, two pipe bombs, 15 grenades, 20 grams of fentanyl paste, 15 grams of methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, seven guns and “a large amount” of ammunition.

Deputies say an elementary-aged child was at the home at the time the search warrant was served.

Cory D. Young, 46 faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment. He remains in custody on a $350,000 bond.

Erika Lahr, 32, faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance and child endangerment. She remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Tammy Bindel Cole, 52, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

All three face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. Additional state and federal charges are possible.

