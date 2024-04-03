3 dead in crash on US 59 at US 24 north of Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people died in a crash Wednesday near U.S. 59 at U.S. 24 close to the Jefferson County line in Kansas, authorities said.

The crash closed the highway in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

The location of the crash was north of Lawrence in northern Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

—