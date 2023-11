KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says three people are dead after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCFD responded to the scene around 7:25 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of East 12th Terrace.

Fire crews located three deceased individuals at the scene.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is taking over the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.