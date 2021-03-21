3 found dead in Springfield home Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were found dead Saturday in a Springfield home after a man told police he murdered his family members, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:37 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Farm Road 249, where they “confirmed the presence of three deceased adults,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The man who called 911 was arrested without incident.

Detectives were in the early stages of their investigation Saturday night.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

