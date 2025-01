KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after three horses died in a barn fire Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire was reported at about 10:50 a.m. on a farm in the 300 block of South 82nd Street.

No other animals were in the barn at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

One firetruck got stuck in the snow, but that did not hinder firefighting operations, according to the KCK Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

